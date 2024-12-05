Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 627,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 746% from the average daily volume of 74,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
