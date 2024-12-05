Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
REPYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
View Our Latest Report on Repsol
Repsol Stock Down 1.3 %
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repsol will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Repsol
- Trading Halts Explained
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.