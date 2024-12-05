Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Get Repsol alerts:

REPYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

View Our Latest Report on Repsol

Repsol Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Repsol has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repsol will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.