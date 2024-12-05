Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for George Weston (WN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for George Weston (TSE: WN):

11/20/2024 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$221.50.

11/20/2024 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$254.00 to C$269.00.

11/20/2024 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$232.00 to C$255.00.

11/20/2024 – George Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$222.00 to C$218.00.

11/18/2024 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$242.00 to C$263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$230.00 to C$253.00.

10/30/2024 – George Weston was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating.

George Weston Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$230.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$155.49 and a 1-year high of C$236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$223.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$212.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.89, for a total value of C$998,326.12. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total transaction of C$8,355,124.15. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,809 and sold 51,265 shares valued at $11,569,460. Company insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.