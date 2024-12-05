Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.98. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 71,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $58,566.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,743,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,090,003.74. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 179,279 shares of company stock valued at $136,839 over the last three months. 55.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company's stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

