Reviewing SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) & Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SCYNEXIS has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS $8.57 million 5.63 $67.04 million ($0.74) -1.72 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals $76.81 million 90.43 -$373.63 million ($25.08) -12.70

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SCYNEXIS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCYNEXIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS -425.41% -66.21% -38.84% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.78% -53.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SCYNEXIS and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 1 2 10 0 2.69

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $347.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.06%. Given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than SCYNEXIS.

About SCYNEXIS

(Get Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC. It also develops SCY-247 to treat systemic fungal diseases. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 3) Limited, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ibrexafungerp. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH. The company is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.