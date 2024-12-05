Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSKD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

