Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

