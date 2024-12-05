Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.84.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -834.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.15.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

