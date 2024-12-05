Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Outperform

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AU. Scotiabank upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $32.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

