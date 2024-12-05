Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Saul Centers stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $987.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $3,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

