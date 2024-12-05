Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

View Our Latest Report on SEM

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. Select Medical has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,980. The trade was a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Select Medical by 144.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 183.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 440,140 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $14,819,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $11,456,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $9,710,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.