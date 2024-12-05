ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $1,150.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.07.

ServiceNow Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,123.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $972.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $853.49.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,710,600. This represents a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,173.83. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

