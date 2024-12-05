Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $14.32. 127,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 72,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.
Shimano Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.
Shimano Company Profile
Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shimano
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.