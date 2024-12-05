Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $14.32. 127,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 72,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

