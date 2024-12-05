Short Interest in Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Expands By 5.6%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.