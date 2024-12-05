Short Interest in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Increases By 6.8%

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ABAT opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.16. American Battery Technology has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Battery Technology by 76.5% in the third quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Battery Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Battery Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

