Short Interest in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Increases By 6.8%

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
American Battery Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ABAT opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.16. American Battery Technology has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.
About American Battery Technology
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
