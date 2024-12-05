Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Expands By 5.2%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.4 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BTAFF opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

