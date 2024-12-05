Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Expands By 5.2%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.4 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of BTAFF opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
