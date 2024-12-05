Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Expands By 5.2%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.9 days.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.