Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Expands By 5.2%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.9 days.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.