Short Interest in Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Increases By 6.1%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 210.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $354.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 4.28. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

