Short Interest in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expands By 5.3%

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.8 %
Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $120.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53.
Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
