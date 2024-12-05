Short Interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Increases By 7.3%

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 9,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $103.96 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

