SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) Stock Price Up 105.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) shot up 105.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.40. 823,949,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18,900% from the average session volume of 4,336,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 7.82% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

