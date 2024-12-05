Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Solventum were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 2,880.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,410 shares during the period.
Solventum Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SOLV opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on SOLV
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.