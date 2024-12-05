Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Solventum were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 2,880.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,410 shares during the period.

Shares of SOLV opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOLV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

