Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Update

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,432,700 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 3,201,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.8 days.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

DALXF opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

