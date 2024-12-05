Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Update

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,432,700 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 3,201,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.8 days.
Spartan Delta Price Performance
DALXF opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.
About Spartan Delta
