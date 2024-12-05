Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading 4.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 1,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.
Spirent Communications Trading Up 4.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spirent Communications
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.