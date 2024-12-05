Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading 4.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 1,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

