Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.34.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellantis
Institutional Trading of Stellantis
Stellantis Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stellantis
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.