Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Stellantis Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 74.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,605,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,340,000 after buying an additional 3,252,492 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 537,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,635 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

