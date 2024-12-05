Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRL stock opened at $198.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $203.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.17.

Insider Activity

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,677,950.89. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

