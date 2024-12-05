StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $339.71 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.91 and a beta of 1.34.
About RBC Bearings
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.