StockNews.com Downgrades Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Hold

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
