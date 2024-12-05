StockNews.com Downgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Hold

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.11.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $469.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell has a one year low of $295.90 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. This represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 17.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

