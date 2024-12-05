StockNews.com Upgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to Buy

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWPX. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Pipe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NWPX stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $558.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,725 shares in the company, valued at $454,418.25. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $102,520 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,857.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Stories

