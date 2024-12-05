StockNews.com Upgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to “Buy”

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

SIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

SIMO stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 128,299 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 62,733 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 6,186.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,879 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

