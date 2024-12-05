T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $124.83.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

