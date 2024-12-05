TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.40.
In related news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,138,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
