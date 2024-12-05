The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $135.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Descartes Systems Group traded as high as $122.22 and last traded at $120.58, with a volume of 217552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.02.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.81.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

