The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $135.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Descartes Systems Group traded as high as $122.22 and last traded at $120.58, with a volume of 217552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.02.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.17.
The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.81.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
