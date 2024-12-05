The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 28,568 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,571,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,430,000 after buying an additional 62,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after buying an additional 706,159 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 883,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,516,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,149,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

