The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 145,879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 827,134 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 121,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 47,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

