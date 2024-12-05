The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.63 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Power Integrations worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 69.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $63,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $643,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,912.24. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $555,343.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,920. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,655 shares of company stock worth $1,205,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.12. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 127.27%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

