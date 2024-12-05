The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.73 Million Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Light & Wonder worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 573.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after acquiring an additional 493,295 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 121.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,597,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.52 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Light & Wonder announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNW shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNW

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.