The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,903,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,380,000 after buying an additional 132,879 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,349,000 after buying an additional 360,628 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,057,000 after purchasing an additional 96,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,011,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 254,779 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.22 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

