The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.95 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 42.0% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 185,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,188,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 437,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,551,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,561,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,590. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $328.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.18 and a 1-year high of $337.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.65.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.46%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

