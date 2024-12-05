The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.67 and a twelve month high of $75.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.