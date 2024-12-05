The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 31.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,057.22. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,575.98. This represents a 10.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DCI opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

