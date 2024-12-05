The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chemed were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 580,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 475,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,927,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 332,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,977,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,416,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 223,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,068,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. This represents a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total transaction of $238,988.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,893.62. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,845 shares of company stock worth $3,978,798. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHE opened at $569.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $576.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.09. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $523.33 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.11%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

