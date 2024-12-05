The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.60 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 86.4% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,084,938. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $341.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.17. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.96.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

