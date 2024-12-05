The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Orange County Bancorp were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBT. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 602,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 28.9% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Orange County Bancorp from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Orange County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OBT opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.11.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.86). Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael Listner sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $34,986.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,072 shares in the company, valued at $182,476.80. This trade represents a 16.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruhl sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $52,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,296. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,925 shares of company stock valued at $110,969. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

