The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 69,340 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,340 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GameStop were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 22.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,322,000 after purchasing an additional 646,488 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 46.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 270.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in GameStop by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 184,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,894 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GME. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $102,487.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,196.92. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at $818,668.80. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $481,000. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.08 and a beta of -0.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

