The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Assured Guaranty worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 66.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.57 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,593.05. The trade was a 15.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGO

About Assured Guaranty

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.