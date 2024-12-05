The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,516 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Primerica worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Primerica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,081.35. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $297.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primerica

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.