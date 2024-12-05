The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 23,095 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,095 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -78.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

