The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,855 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,920,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 219.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $754.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $68.01.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on GSBC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $164,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $399,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,153,762.66. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,174 shares of company stock worth $1,235,009. Insiders own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.